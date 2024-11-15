Actress Betty White, musician Allen Toussaint and the love drawing from artist Keith Haring are among the new stamps the U.S. Postal Service will offer in 2025. The USPS introduced 14 new stamps, series and postage-included postcards Friday.

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” USPS Stamp Services Director Lisa Bobb-Semple said in a statement Friday.

The stamps the postal service will offer next year represent anniversaries and the continuation of some ongoing series, such as its Lunar New Year stamps that are updated each year with the representative animal, 2025’s being the snake.

A new Appalachian Trail series of 15 stamps shows a photographic view from 14 states along the 2,200-mile trail that stretches from Maine to Georgia and an extra stamp that shows a hiker trekking through a forest. Vibrant leaves, dahlias, baby wild animals, winter landscapes and a luna moth continue the nature theme in the postal service’s 2025 offerings.

Beloved star of “The Golden Girls,” Betty White, gets a stamp in 2025, four years after she passed away at the age of 99. The image the postal service is using is based on a 2010 photograph of the late actor.

Pianist and singer Allen Toussaint will be featured as the 48th stamp in USPS’s longstanding Black Heritage series based on a 2007 photo of the late musician.