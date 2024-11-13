LOS ANGELES — The Japanese Fishing Village on Terminal Island was a thriving community that played an important role in the development of the fishing industry in Southern California.

In February 1942, Terminal Island residents were among the first Japanese Americans on the West Coast to be forcibly removed from their homes and placed in internment camps, the village destroyed by the U.S. government.

In the 1970s, survivors and descendants of the Japanese Fishing Village formed the Terminal Islanders' Association to rebuild community ties and keep the history alive. There are current efforts to save the two remaining buildings from the historic site.