With the economy continuing to be the No. 1 issue among voters with less than two weeks until Election Day, Americans are feeling better about their finances. Consumer sentiment improved for the third consecutive month to its highest level since April 2024, according to the new University of Michigan Survey of Consumers.

“All year, consumers have repeatedly told us that the trajectory of the economy hinges on who becomes the next president,” Surveys of Consumers Economist Joanne Hsu said in a statement Friday. “Given the close nature of the presidential race, many consumers will be updating their expectations of the economy after the election is resolved, and sentiment may be somewhat unstable in the months ahead as consumers form their views on what the next presidency will look like.”

In October, 57% of consumers aid they expect Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win on Nov. 5 — down from 63% in September.

Sentiment among Republicans who said they believe a Trump presidency will be better for the economy improved 8%, as they become more confident the former president will be reelected. Sentiment among Democrats fell 1% and increased 4% among independent voters.

Hsu said the consumer sentiment increase was largely due to slight improvements in buying power for durable goods such as cars and furniture after the Federal Reserve’s half-point cut to its base rate last month.

Consumers also have a more favorable view of employment conditions and income expectations. Still, a majority of Americans said they expect inflation to outpace income gains in the coming year.

High prices are the top issue affecting Americans’ personal finances, the survey found.