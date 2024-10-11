October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES — Living with bipolar disorder, Timothy Davis spent much of his life dependent on Social Security, uncertain if he could ever work.

“I never had a chance,” said Davis. “Most of my days I spent under Social Security, I was reliant on that.”

That changed when he sought a different support through Goodwill Southern California’s Supported Employment Program, which helps 2,500 people with disabilities find meaningful work each year.

“Supported employment is a whole new chapter, a whole new perspective,” Davis explained.

With the help of a job coach, Davis learned the ins and outs of retail and grew more confident. Eventually, he felt it was time to take the next step.

“Time for me not to let them hold my hand,” Davis said. “Time to take the training wheels off and start riding that road and try to do it the best I can.”

Davis transitioned out of the program, becoming a full-time employee who no longer needed extra support. He credits Goodwill for helping him build the character and independence he had long sought.

Heather Tigert-Vitela, regional director of Workforce & Career Development at Goodwill Southern California, says the organization is about much more than just retail.

“By supporting our stores, you’re supporting these programs,” Tigert-Vitela said. “The money from the stores helps us continue these efforts.”

Goodwill Southern California now operates 13 employment centers across Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino, providing critical resources and job opportunities to people like Davis. For him, the program offers much more than a paycheck.

“I feel fantastic,” Davis said. “I overcame my obstacles. I’ve achieved something that most people don’t achieve—bravery and moving on.”

Today, he moves forward with a job and newfound independence.