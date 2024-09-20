ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Every successful business is built on a plan. In Rochester, a tattoo shop owner’s business model includes stepping up for a community in need.

Adrien Moses Clark started in the tattoo business 20 years ago.

“Creating art in general I very much enjoy,” said Clark. “It’s a wonderful career and something I love with all my heart for sure.”

Tattooing has given Clark a lot. He is the owner of Axe of Kindness Tattoo in Rochester.

“Sometimes it is kind of a therapy for people,” he said. “And it just feels good to have them be so happy afterward.”

Clark opened his own shop two years ago, inspired by the art, but also by what he saw going on in the world.

“I kind of took a look at the landscape, if you will, coming out of the pandemic,” said Clark. “Just kind of seeing need everywhere, and a lot of that need being exacerbated by greed, I’ll say.”

“It’s pretty blatantly obvious in a lot of cases,” he continued. “There’s so much need and desperation out there.”

Clark donates at least 10% of everything he makes to a variety of community groups and causes that support those in need.

“I think that’s always kind of been a part of who I am,” he said. “I don’t want to make anybody’s time on this planet more difficult than it is if I can avoid it.”

Clark says many customers have told him they came to his shop because of the mission.

“I feel like if all of us adopted that kind of thought process even on a smaller level and just treat each other better, in general, the world is just going to be a better place for everyone,” he said.

“If it becomes something infectious, that kindness ... then ultimately we’ll all be in a better spot."