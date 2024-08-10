LAKEWOOD, Calif. — 15 aspiring entrepreneurs in Lakewood have completed the city's first-ever Lemonade Day program, equipping them with the skills to set up, market and manage their own lemonade stands. This hands-on program, designed for students in third to fifth grade, teaches them how to start, own and operate a business—a lemonade stand—while instilling valuable lessons in financial literacy, self-reliance and entrepreneurial skills.

These budding business owners are inviting the Lakewood community to support their efforts by stopping by for a refreshing glass of lemonade. The official Lemonade Day event is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, with stands open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.