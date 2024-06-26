As wedding season gets into full swing, personalization is a growing theme. Espresso martinis, locally sourced food and sustainable decor are all key trends for people getting married this year, according to The Knot Worldwide’s 2024 Global Wedding Report.

What You Need To Know 95% of couples surveyed for The Knot Worldwide's 2024 Global Wedding Report said weddings should feel authentic and be highly personalized



Incorporating their cultural identity is a key trend among American couples, especially those belonging to an underrepresented group



Espresso martinis, locally sourced food and sustainable decor are all key trends for people getting married this year



Americans spend about $35,000 for their weddings, or about $300 per guest

“Personalization is a high priority for couples in most aspects of their weddings, but this typically starts with selecting a venue that sets the tone and uniquely represents their partnership,” The Knot Worldwide’s Head of Global Insights Kirsten Francis told Spectrum News.

Incorporating their cultural identity is a key trend among American couples, especially those who identify as belonging to an underrepresented group. To help with wedding planning, about 40% of couples said they seek out small businesses owned by underserved groups.

Americans typically hired 14 vendors for their weddings. The top five vendors hired are for the bride’s dress, the wedding venue, the photographer, the caterer and the groom’s attire.

Americans spend more on their weddings than any other country, according to the report. U.S. couples pay about $300 per guest, or $35,000 total, for a celebration that averages 145 people. The guest experience is the most crucial element of a wedding for 75% of couples in the U.S.

While December is the most popular month for couples to get engaged, September and October are the most popular months to tie the knot. Once engaged, it takes about 15 to 16 months for U.S. couples to marry — the longest engagement period of any of the surveyed countries.

The report found that online dating is the most popular way Americans meet. About 30% of couples met using a dating app, specifically Hinge and Tinder. In the rest of the world, just 8% of people meet online on average.

While technology plays a key role in bringing people together, when it comes to their wedding day, more couples are asking guests to unplug during the ceremony. The Knot has seen a 17% increase in unplug requests over the past five years.

Millennials made up the largest generation getting married, though Generation Z is beginning to enter marrying age. The average age for a person to marry in the U.S. is 32.