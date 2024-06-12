The U.S. State Department began a beta test Tuesday of a new system for renewing passports online.
The Online Passport Renewal System is available to U.S. citizens aged 25 and older whose passport is or was valid for 10 years.
The passport must have been issued between 2009 and 2015, and the passport holder cannot change their name, gender, date of birth or place of birth.
The beta is available for tourist passports only, not diplomatic, official or service passports. Those requesting an online renewal can only do so if they live in the United States or a U.S. territory and have a passport that is not damaged, mutilated or reported lost or stolen.
The new system will be available for a limited time each day at midday eastern time, according to the State Department website.
The Department said it will spend the next several months monitoring the system’s performance as it prepares for a full launch of its online renewal system.