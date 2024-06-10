Drivers are getting some much-needed relief at the pump.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents over the past week to $3.40. Diesel also fell 6.7 cents to $3.75 per gallon — a low not seen in more than two years, according to a new analysis from GasBuddy.com.
“We’ve seen one of the larger weekly drops in the national average price of gasoline in some time, and what incredible timing that it comes at the beginning of the summer driving season,” GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan wrote in a newsletter Monday.
“Not only have gasoline prices plummeted in nearly every state in the last week, but nearly every state has also seen prices drop compared to a month ago.”
At $2.88 per gallon, Oklahoma led the states with the lowest average gas price, followed by Texas and Mississippi ($2.91). California ranked first for the highest average gas price of $4.86, followed by Hawaii ($4.68) and Washington ($4.34).
De Haan expects additional price declines before the 4th of July holiday. One of the busiest travel weekends of the year, about 51 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more from home last year, according to the American Automobile Assn.
Americans will save about $425 million per week on gas compared with a year ago because of the price drops, according to an estimate from GasBuddy.