“Portal,” a public art installation that connects New York City and Dublin via a video livestream with no audio, reopened Sunday, days after it was temporarily shut down, organizers said.

The livestream restarted at 9 a.m. in New York and 2 p.m. in Ireland, Portals.org, the Dublin City Council and the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a joint statement.

The portal will no longer be on 24 hours a day. Instead, the livestream will run daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Manhattan and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Dublin, the statement said.

The Manhattan side of the portal, which is located at the corner of 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue, will continue to have on-site security, and fencing was recently installed, according to the statement.

The statement reminded visitors that both portals “are not meant to be touched or stepped upon.” It said that when visitors step on the portal or obstruct the camera, its livestream will now be blurred for everyone on both sides.

“The team will continue making updates as needed to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy the portal,” the statement read.

The portal was temporarily turned off last week after a “very small minority of portal visitors” engaged in inappropriate behavior, the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said.

Viral videos posted to social media last week showed an OnlyFans model flashing her breasts in New York and people on the Dublin side holding up images that included swastikas and a plane flying into the Twin Towers.