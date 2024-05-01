U.S. stocks finished mixed after the head of the Federal Reserve said the cuts to interest rates that Wall Street craves so much are still likely, even if they’re delayed because of stubbornly high inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Wednesday after seeing a big afternoon rally evaporate



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%



The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%

On the downside for financial markets, the Fed’s chair said inflation is taking longer than expected to get under control. But he also said its next move is unlikely to be a rate hike and announced moves to help stabilize the bond market.

