More people used the Internal Revenue Service’s new, free tax-filing system than anticipated this tax season.

The IRS reported Friday that 140,803 taxpayers filed their federal tax forms through the Direct File system. The agency had anticipated 100,000 people would use Direct File when it launched as a pilot program in 12 states in March.

“This is an important part of our effort to meet taxpayers where they are, give them options to interact with the IRS in ways that work for them and help them meet their tax obligations as easily and as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said on Friday, the same day the IRS closed the program for the year.

He said the IRS will review the results of the Direct File pilot and announce plans for its future later this spring.

Available in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the system launched on March 12. Geared toward middle-class and working-class Americans who make less than $400,000 annually, Direct File covered about a third of all tax situations, according to the IRS.