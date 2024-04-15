The Radutzky family has been making halvah in Brooklyn for more than a century.

It all started after Nathan Radutzky came to the United States from Ukraine with a recipe for halvah. He started selling it from a cart on the Lower East Side in 1907 before moving to Brooklyn with his wife Ray.

"He built a little factory, because business I guess was good, and then built a bigger factory," said Richard Radutzky, the co-owner of Joyva, a Brooklyn chocolate and confectionery manufacturer.

What You Need To Know Joyva is a Brooklyn company that makes halvah and other sweat treats It was established in 1907 by Nathan Radutzky, an immigrant from Ukraine Halvah is a confection made from tahini, which are crushed sesame seeds Joyva is also known for their jell rings and marshmallow twists, popular desserts during Passover Seders

Nathan Radutzky's four sons went into the family business, and now Joyva is run by son Richard Radutsky, cousin Sandy Wiener and Richard's son, Ben Radutsky.

So what is halvah? It is is 60 percent tahini — which are crushed sesame seeds — the same ingredient used to make hummus. There is a lot of art and science involved in its creation.

"Basically in terms of the basins and the ingredients and the amount of hand work that it takes, it's basically unchanged," Wiener said.

It is a similar scenario for Joyva's manufacturing of their famous jell rings and marshmallow twists, which have become staples for Passover Seders.

The company has undergone a rebranding in recent years with the help of Ben Radutsky and Farrah Bezner, Joyva's chief marketing officer. This comes as a new generation of customers are enjoying halvah.

The look of the company's packaging is different, and they have taken artificial colors and flavors out of recipes and replaced them with things like purple carrot juice.

That being said, the presence of Nathan Radutzky and his sons is still very much there all these years later.

"It reminds you that what we are doing here, you know all of us, is simply put, keeping the tradition going," Richard Radutzky said.