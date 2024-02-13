From Spotify to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift is already ubiquitous. But this year, her influence could even be felt in weddings, according to The Knot’s new annual wedding study.

The survey, released on Valentine's Day, found many couples’ nuptials are influenced by music and movies, noting the dance scene from “Barbie” is a top inspiration.

What You Need To Know The most popular day to get married in 2024 is September 21, according to The Knot's Real Weddings Study



Couples spent an average of $35,000 on their weddings in 2023



More couples are hiring photographers to document their proposals and using invitation QR codes for wedding RSVPs



Pop culture is also an influence, according to the survey

“In this era, weddings are becoming more experiential than ever before, drawing inspiration from pop culture and infused with elements guaranteed to evoke joy for both couples and guests,” The Knot’s director of marketing insights, Kirsten Francis, said in a statement. “From having a private last dance to asking guests to ‘unplug’ during the ceremony, couples are redefining traditions and creating a new wave of trends that will continue to evolve the way we celebrate weddings.”

The survey of 10,000 U.S. couples who said their I Do’s last year and engaged couples who plan to this year, more proposers are enlisting wedding professionals, such as photographers, to help pop the question — a 13% increase compared with 2019.

Gone is Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” as the most popular first dance song, replaced with Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” So are wedding parties divided by gender, matching wedding party attire and ceremonies held in traditional religious institutions.

What’s in: more engaged couples using save-the-date and invitation QR codes for wedding RSVPs and hosting child-free receptions. Also, fall weddings. The most popular day to get married in 2024 is September 21, followed by September 14, according to the survey.

“The year 2023 marked the beginning of an era of transformation in the wedding industry,” The Knot Worldwide CEO Tim Chi said in a statement. “The pandemic caused people to reassess their values and priorities. After time spent apart, we saw many couples doubling down on the guest experience and finding new ways to incorporate what’s most authentic to them.”

Almost half of all couples have a signature cocktail for their special day. About a quarter serve local food. Photo booths are a popular choice for 61% of survey respondents.

The average cost of a wedding in 2023 was $35,000 — up $5,000 compared with a year earlier. The average number of guests last year was 115 — down slightly from 117 in 2022.

The study noted that the oldest Gen Zers are now at the peak-marrying age of 26 and are doing weddings differently than Millennials. According to the Real Weddings Study, 62% of Gen Z couples like grand entrances or exits (compared with 14% of Millennials). They also prefer to write personal letters to each other to be read on their wedding day and to use online chatbots to help plan their weddings.

Gen Z couples are also more likely than other generations to select an engagement ring that uses a lab-grown Moissanite as a center stone.