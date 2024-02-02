Consumers are feeling more positive about the economy than they have in years, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

Sentiment was up 13% in January to its highest level since 2021, as Americans feel better about inflation and their personal incomes.

Since reaching an all-time low in June 2022, consumer sentiment has risen 60% and is nearing its historical average.

“For much of 2023, consumers had reserved judgment about the inflation slowdown and whether it would persist,” Surveys of Consumers chief economist Joanne Hsu said in a statement about Friday’s report. “Over the last two months, consumers have finally felt assured that their worst fears for the economy would not come to pass.”

January was the second consecutive month of dramatically improved attitudes about the economy. Consumer sentiment over the past two months has improved 29% — the biggest two-month improvement since 1991 when the First Gulf War and a recession both ended. The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 79% in January.

The University of Michigan Surveys said the improved attitudes over the past two months were consistent across age, income, education and geography.

Compared with a year ago, fewer consumers expect unemployment rates to rise in 2024, and more people are feeling confident about their personal finances. A majority of those surveyed said they expect their incomes to keep pace with inflation or exceed it.

The report comes the same day the U.S. Labor Department reported the economy gained a stronger-than-expected 353,000 jobs in January. It also comes as the S&P 500 stock index posted six new closing highs last month, anchoring three straight months of gains.

“Today we saw evidence on two fronts that the Biden economy is delivering for working Americans: Expectation-busting jobs growth and consumer sentiment surging to its highest level in two-and-a-half years,” Council of Economic Advisers chair Jared Bernstein said Friday. “Wages are growing faster than prices, giving American families more buying power and breathing room.”

Looking ahead, Hsu noted that half of those surveyed said they expect challenging times for the economy in the coming year because of the Middle East conflicts and November’s election. About 41% of consumer said business conditions in the coming year will be good, but 48% expected they will be bad.