You’ve either got it or you don’t.

It’s true in life and so it is for the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, which named "rizz" as its 2023 word of the year.

Short for "charisma," it means "the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner"



Rizz beat out "situationship," "prompt" and "Swiftie" to take the top honor



Use of the term spiked over the summer when actor Tom Holland claimed in an interview that he had "no rizz whatsoever"

According to Oxford Languages, charisma is “the powerful personal quality that some people have to attract and impress other people," whereas rizz is the “ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.”

That attraction can be won “through style, charm or attractiveness,” Oxford Languages wrote on its website, further explaining the slang term derived from charisma.

“2023 marked the era of personal — and professional — PR. And what does it take to command attention? A whole lot of charisma, or the shortened form, ‘rizz,’” Oxford Languages explained on its website.

Oxford noted the unusual derivation of rizz, which comes from the middle part of the word charisma, similar to fridge deriving from refrigerator and flu deriving from influenza.

Use of the word rizz has increased dramatically throughout 2023, peaking in June, when actor Tom Holland claimed in an interview that he had “no rizz whatsoever.”

While rizz is most commonly used as a noun, it can also be used as a verb, Oxford Languages explained. One can also rizz up, or “attract, seduce or chat up a person,” the site said.

Of the more 32,000 votes cast for the 2023 word of the year, rizz beat out several other Gen Z linguistic favorites, including situationship, prompt, de-influencing and Swiftie. Other terms that made the shortlist: beige flag (a character trait that indicates a partner is boring); heat dome (a persistent high-pressure weather system that traps a mass of hot air below it); and parasocial (a one-sided relationship).