RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Riverside County will observe Giving Tuesday Tuesday and residents were encouraged to donate to local nonprofit organizations.

Giving Tuesday is observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, and serves as a reminder of the positive impact made by giving back to those in need.

"The spirit of giving is deeply rooted in the fabric of our community, and we believe that coming together on GivingTuesday can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who need it most," said First District Supervisor Kevin Jeffries. "Together, we can strengthen the bonds that make Riverside County a vibrant and compassionate place to live."

Employees and residents were encouraged to take part in Giving Tuesday by supporting local nonprofit organizations that address critical issues, enhance community services and contribute to the well-being of the residents, whether through financial contributions, volunteering or other forms of support.

"We can't achieve our mission of helping residents grow and thrive without the vital work of nonprofits," said County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen. "In many communities, nonprofits can simply go further in the community than we can. They are trusted partners, and we regularly work with them to provide housing, access to health care and other safety net services."

Nonprofits that directly support the mission of county departments include:

Animal Services Konnection;

Riverside County Foundation on Aging;

Riverside University Health System Foundation;

RivCo Parks Foundation; and

Riverside County SAFE Family Justice Centers

Employees and residents were encouraged to find a cause that is meaningful to their lives.