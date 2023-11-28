IRVINE Calif. — The South County Outreach food pantry in Irvine is Norma Neblasca’s safe haven, a place where she knows she’s guaranteed enough food to put on her table for the next two weeks.
Norma is among the thousands of people who have turned to food pantries for help in the last year.
Since the beginning of 2023, South County Outreach has provided support to 9,915 families, already surpassing the 9,333 families served in 2022.
In the face of financial challenges, the 76-year-old, who lost one of her two jobs, now works part-time at Costco, earning just $600 every two weeks.
As they enter the traditionally busiest season of the year, Laval Brewer, the president and CEO of South County, notes that the majority seeking help are employed individuals who are not earning enough to afford food.