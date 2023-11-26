It is a project Harlem-based artist Beau McCall has been working on for three months. He created a giant, colorful version of the old 45-rpm record adapter, made from hundreds of buttons.

For McCall, buttons have been his material of choice for his creations for more than 35 years.

"The button is interesting and fascinating because there are hundreds of thousands of buttons over the world. So from project to project, I never use the same button. So it keeps it very interesting," McCall said.

For obvious reasons, McCall is known as the “Button Man.” He has also been called “Sir Buttons,” “Count Buttons” or just “Beau.”

He creates wearable and visual art using buttons, sourcing them from a variety of people and places.

He frequently shops at Lou Lou Button on West 38th Street in Manhattan, a store that is all about the buttons, many created by longtime owner Roz Farhadi.

McCall has never met a button he didn't like.

"I go to a lot of flea markets [and] thrift shops. My mom still collects buttons for me. My aunt still collects buttons for me. So you know, it's just an ongoing thing," McCall said.

McCall says he also receives buttons from total strangers occasionally.

McCall's work is on display at the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan and the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.

And he has his first retrospective show coming up in March at the Fuller Craft Museum in Massachusetts.

"Buttons On!" is guest curated by McCall's longtime partner Souleo and organized by Beth McLaughlin.

At the show, McCall uses all types of buttons, from plastic to metal to wood and more, depending on the project.

His work is admired by Farhadi. And McCall will use Farhadi's creations in his show.

"Of course it's perfect. You know, you make something. You look at certain things. Somebody else comes and grabs that idea that you had and changes it and twists it into something else. Of course it's beautiful,” Farhadi said.

As McCall says, he likes to connect people to the world, one button at a time.