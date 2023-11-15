A train makes its way past forest creatures and giant mushrooms and through an enchanted woodland.

It's not the Metro-North train that stops across the road from the garden. They’re model trains at the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

"This is our new expanded holiday train show, the largest one we have ever done, and it's back outdoors, back to the roots of the holiday train show which began outdoors in 1992. So we have this wonderful new display, and we are very excited to share it with visitors," said Jennifer Bernstein, the president and CEO of the garden.

It's the 32nd year for the show, which features model trains roaring past nearly 200 replicas of New York City landmarks, all made from parts of plants, like leaves, seeds, twigs, bark and acorns.

Replicas include Yankee Stadium, Coney Island's Wonder Wheel and even the garden’s Haupt Conservatory. They are created by Kentucky-based Applied Imagination. It takes 25 people around 3,000 hours to put up the show.

"You can sit and stare at these buildings for hours and find the pine cone scales and the eucalyptus leaves that are used on the rooves or the grape vine that's used on the railings, hundreds of different materials," said Laura Busse Dolan, the CEO and president of Applied Imagination.

Her father, Paul Busse, is the founder of the company.

There are three Bar Car Nights for visitors 21 and older with specialty drinks and tasty treats from Bronx Night Market vendors. On 17 evenings, visitors of all ages can also check out NYBG Glow, the garden's outdoor light experience.

"With the lights and the music set up you really sort of look more closely, more differently at the winter landscape, but we are just highlighting what is already there and making it more fun," said Michaela Wright, the manager of interpretive content at the garden.

The train show runs from Nov. 18 through Jan. 15.