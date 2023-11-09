Inflation is unwittingly turning a lot Americans into Scrooge this year, according to a new holiday shopping survey from WalletHub.

“Consumers have been through a lot since last year’s holiday season, including 12 months of high inflation and a handful of Federal Reserve rate hikes that pushed credit card interest rates into record territory, so it’s understandable that many household budgets don’t have room for holiday gifts this year,” WalletHub Editor John Kiernan said in a statement.

Despite inflation cooling to an annual rate of 3.7% in October compared with its 9.1% peak last year, Federal Reserve policies have pushed the average credit card interest rate to 22.84%, according to the personal finance web site.

Even so, 1 in 5 survey respondents who plan on ringing in the holidays with gifts for friends and family this year say they will apply for a new credit card to help pay for it. Almost half say they won’t fully pay for their purchases by the due date.

About a quarter of survey respondents say they plan to spend less this year, while half say they will donate less to charities because of inflation.