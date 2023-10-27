U.S. consumers are feeling less optimistic.
The University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped 6% in October compared with a month earlier, despite inflation holding steady at 3.4% and the economy growing at a clip of 4.9% in the third quarter.
The decline was driven largely by higher-income consumers and individuals with sizable stock holdings who have seen equity markets weaken, Survey of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu noted Friday. Among all consumers, expected business conditions for the year dropped 16% while consumers’ projections for their personal finances in the coming year fell 8%.
Hsu said consumer expectations reflect “ongoing concerns about inflation and, to a lesser degree, uncertainty over the implications of negative news both domestically and abroad.”