It’s a hefty honor to win the annual Fat Bear Week contest, and this year Grazer has out eaten the competition and claimed the top prize.

The big, brown and beautiful gal beat 11 other bulked up furballs in the annual contest at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, where she took 108,321 votes to runner-up Chunk, who scored 23,134.

A large lady with a long straight muzzle and conspicuously blond ears, as the National Park Service describes her, she is one of the fattest bears to feed on salmon in the park’s Brooks River. First introduced to the area in 2005, over the summer months she can be seen gobbling fish — dead or alive — to gain hundreds of pounds before hibernating for the winter.

A quintessential mama bear, Grazer has raised two litters of cubs. Park officials said she’s an especially protective mother, who “preemptively confronts and attacks much larger bears.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, she is now single.

Now in its tenth year, Fat Bear Week is an annual contest that celebrates the resilience, adaptability and strength of the brown bears in Katmai. During the weeklong contest, visitors to the Fat Bear Week web site are encouraged to peruse pictures of the competition and vote for the one they think is fattest.

Park Ranger Mike Fitz first started what’s known as the fattest tournament on earth after Katmai visitors compared before-and-after webcam photos that highlighted the bears’ dramatic change in size from summer to fall. What started as a one-day event became a weeklong competition in 2015.

This year’s winner had a large lead over second-place Chunk, who park officials described as “an independent, chunky-looking 2-1/2-year-old” when he was first identified at the park in 2007. Chunk has won fans over the years for becoming more aggressive with his fishing spots, which resulted in an adorably low-hanging stomach, but it was no match for Big Mama Grazer in 2023.