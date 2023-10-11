The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the remaining debris from the Titan submersible that exploded in the North Atlantic Ocean in June with five people on board.

On Tuesday, the agency said it had recovered the vessel’s endcap from the sea floor and transferred it to a U.S. port for analysis.

“Additional presumed remains” in the recovered debris have been transported to medical professionals for analysis.

The U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving conducted the salvage operation with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada as a follow-up to an initial recovery immediately after the Titan exploded.

The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion June 18 as it descended to view the wreck of the Titanic at 12,467 feet below sea level. The vessel lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive at a depth of roughly 11,500 feet. A debris field containing parts of the submersible was discovered four days later.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation is working with the NTSB and the investigative arms of other international agencies to schedule a review of the evidence that’s been recovered and determine next steps for forensic testing.