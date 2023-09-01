ORANGE, Calif. — The Orange International Street Fair is back for another year to celebrate different cultures, all in one festival.

Not only are there 15 streets representing different ethnicities, guests can try different cuisines, play games and listen to music during the three-day event.

What You Need To Know The fair is located at 112 E. Chapman Ave. Orange, CA 92866



It runs from Sept. 1-3



There are more than 40 food and drink booths representing different cultures



Musical performances will continue throughout the day along with games, crafts and more

Die Sauerkrauts take their music, but not themselves too seriously as they prepare to perform during the fair.

Festmeister Hans is the lead singer of the group and has been performing his whole life constructing this eight-person polka band to keep the German spirit alive.

“We want the audience to feel welcome to German culture,” he said.

The Polka band is coming back to perform at the Orange International Street Fair this year to get the audience on German street on their feet.

“It’s kind of like you get to travel around the world in one place and try different food and different cultures. When they contacted us, we thought it would be a lot of fun. We like to represent this culture and show how much fun we like to have,” Hans said.

This City of Orange fair is a weekend-long event with 15 streets representing different cultures comprised of arts and crafts, games, music and more than 40 food and drink booths run by nonprofits that use this as an opportunity to raise money.

The Sons of Italy has been involved since the festival’s inception in 1973 with John Russo working their food booth since he was nine years old.

Russo is excited to bring back their sausage for the first time in years along with meatballs, Italian ice and pizza.

“We love everyone to experience Italian culture and the food we serve. It’s a way to express what we love doing and enjoy, so they can experience the culture,” he said.

While you are enjoying delicious food from around the world, know you are also helping others.

“Every organization is a nonprofit with all volunteers working and know we are giving back to the community and it’s a great cause,” Russo said.

And it will only be amplified by the German polka music from Die Sauerkrauts.

“We had such a fantastic time last year. We had a huge audience. We can only imagine with better weather, there will be more people and more people doing the chicken dance,” Hans said.

The Orange International Street Fair is free to attend and the dates are as follows: