LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Long Beach Greek Food and Music Festival celebrates 74 years this Labor Day weekend.
Admission is $5. All proceeds benefit the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church’s programs.
The food is homemade by the parishioners.
The Greek Festival runs from Saturday to Monday at 5761 E. Colorado St. in Long Beach. The event opens at noon daily. Free parking and shuttle rides to and from the festival will be provided at the VA Hospital general parking lot off North Bellflower Boulevard and Anaheim Road.
Visitors can find more information at LBGreekFest.org.