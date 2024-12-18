LOS ANGELES — Home prices in the city of Los Angeles dropped slightly in November compared to the previous month, but they were still significantly higher than housing prices one year ago, the California Association of Realtors announced.

What You Need To Know Home prices in LA dropped slightly in November compared to the previous month but were still significantly higher than housing prices one year ago



LA metro's median price is $822,000, a 1.6% drop from October's $835,720 sales price



In Los Angeles County, $937,030 was required to purchase a single- family home last month, a 2% decrease from October



Home prices in Orange County also increased last month, from $1.35 million in October to $1.37 million in November

The $822,000 median price of an existing single-family home last month reflected a 1.6% drop from October's $835,720 sales price in the L.A. metro area. The November figure was a 4.7% increase from $785,000 one year ago, according to the report.

In Los Angeles County, $937,030 was required to purchase a single- family home last month, a 2% decrease from October. A year ago, $897,990 was the cost of a single-family home, CAR said.

Home prices in Orange County also increased last month, from $1.35 million in October to $1.37 million in November. In November 2023, the same home cost $1.3 million, according to the survey.

Riverside County saw a 1.1% drop to $628,000 for a single-family home in November, from $635,000 in October. The price one year ago was $610,400, CAR stated.

November's statewide median home price was $852,880, down 4% from October but up 3.8% from $821,710 in November 2023. Year-to-date statewide home sales edged up 3.1%, the survey said.

Also statewide, California had its largest yearly increase in existing home sales since June 2021 in November, but overall, the housing market remained changeable. Despite a double-digit growth rate from their year-ago level, sales of existing single-family homes remained well below the pre-Covid norm of 400,000 units, according to CAR.

November's sales pace statewide climbed 1.1% from the 264,870 homes sold in October and was up 19.5% from a year ago, when a revised 224,140 homes were sold on an annualized basis.

"Mortgage rates continue to remain elevated, leading to challenges for many buyers," CAR President Heather Ozur said in a statement. "However, home prices are growing at a moderate pace and housing supply is increasing, indicating some hope that the market will continue to improve next year."

Four of the five major regions in California increased in median price from a year ago in November. The Central Coast had the biggest climb from a year ago with a jump of 7.9%, while Southern California saw a 3.1% increase, CAR said.

The median number of days it took to sell a California single-family home was 26 days in November, up from 21 days in November 2023.