Following last week’s election, more U.S. residents say they’re likely to move. About 22% of respondents in a new survey from the real estate website Redfin said they are considering moving to another country or state.

Of those who said they are more likely to move now that Donald Trump has secured the White House, 36% said the election’s results are making them consider a different country; 26% are considering a different state.

“While it’s not new for Americans to say they’d move abroad if their preferred presidential candidate loses, the desire to move to a different state or neighborhood may be more pronounced this year,” Redfin researchers noted in a statement Wednesday. “The U.S. has become increasingly polarized, with certain laws — particularly those concerning women’s health — differing from state to state.”

People aged 18 to 34, renters and individuals who earn less than $50,000 annually are most likely to consider moving, according to the new survey. Almost 30% of Democrats said they are more likely to relocate, compared with 16% of Republicans.

Redfin noted that 27% of U.S. residents said they are hesitant to live in a place where the majority of residents have different political views.

Almost 20% of survey respondents who said they are considering a move said the election results made them more likely to consider buying a new home, while 12% said the results made them more likely to sell.

In October, Redfin reported that almost one in four first-time homebuyers were waiting until after the election to make their purchase. One in six said they were waiting to see if Trump’s plans to tackle affordable housing were enacted before buying.

Redfin conducted its survey with Ipsos November 7 and 8 with a nationally representative survey of 1,005 U.S. adults.