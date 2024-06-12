As mortgage rates remain stubbornly high, more homes are languishing on the market.

About 62% of homes listed in May had spent 30 days without a buyer; 40% had been listed for at least two months, according to a new Redfin analysis.

Listed homes started going stale in March when more sellers began putting their homes on the market but buyers remained on the sidelines because of high home prices and mortgage rates



Move-in ready homes are selling quickly, but less desirable homes are now piling up



Dallas topped the list of cities with unsold listings sitting on the market for at least 30 days

Listed homes started going stale in March, when more sellers began putting their homes on the market but buyers remained on the sidelines. While move-in ready properties in good neighborhoods are selling quickly, less desirable houses are now “piling up,” Redfin said.

The percentage of homes that sit on the market for 30-60 days without being sold typically peaks in the winter and bottoms out in the spring.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is currently 6.99% — more than double its pandemic-era low, which set off a real estate buying frenzy.

Dallas topped the list of cities with unsold listings sitting on the market for at least 30 days, followed by Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Tampa; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Fort Worth, Texas. Seven of the top 10 cities with stale listings were in Florida.

Redfin said inventories were growing stale in Texas and Florida because both states are building more homes than anywhere else in the country. Homebuyers are also nervous about natural disasters in those areas.

Seattle topped the list of cities where homes are selling fastest, followed by Las Vegas and San Jose, Calif.