The real estate website, Redfin, has started including air quality risk information in its listings.

Properties now show the likelihood of experiencing poor air quality today as well as over the next 30 years — a first for the real estate brokerage industry.

“Redfin wants to ensure that every single person searching for a home has the information they need to understand climate risks,” Redfin senior vice president of product and design Ariel Dos Santos said in a statement. “Air pollution is an important consideration as poor air quality becomes more frequent due to climate threats such as wildfire smoke.”

For now, Redfin’s air quality data mostly reflects poorly on homes listed in the Western U.S, where the number of bad air quality days increased 477% between 2000 and 2021, largely because of wildfire smoke.

Redfin partnered with the climate risk analytics firm First Street for its air quality information. According to the group, U.S. real estate is worth $45 trillion, but climate change has started to affect housing values. It found that property values go down where property insurance costs rise.

Nationally, home insurance rates increased 35% between 2021 and 2023, according to Policygenius. Florida and Texas saw the largest increases over the two-year period, increasing 46% and 68% respectively, as more severe weather events affected homeowners.

Redfin listings already include First Street’s risk assessments for wildfire, flood, extreme heat and wind under a “climate” tab. To make its risk models, First Street uses physics-based simulations that rely on peer-reviewed research to calculate risk down to the property level.

About 9% of recent home sellers in the U.S. cited climate change as their reason for moving in a recent Redfin study.

After Redfin began offering flood risk data on its home listings, an analysis it conducted in 2022 found that people with access to flood-risk data were more likely to view and make offers on homes with lower risk.

The Redfin air quality risk data is available for almost every U.S. home listed on its website and the iOS version of its app. It will be available on the Android operating system later this year.