As rents become increasingly expensive, people with spare rooms are turning to house hacking — finding ways for their living spaces to generate income. To capitalize on the trend, Zillow launched a new room listings service Thursday that lets homeowners list, and potential renters find, rooms in addition to entire spaces.

“We know finding the right place to call home isn’t one-size-fits-all,” Zillow Rentals vice president Michael Sherman said in a statement. “By introducing room listings, we’re crafting a robust marketplace of options that truly reflects the varied needs of renters.”

Zillow cited a Harris Poll survey that found 59% of Gen Z and Millennial renters are uncertain about where to find a roommate if they needed one, and 60% said finding a good roommate was harder than finding a romantic partner. The issue is especially acute among women, 68% of whom said they were unsure of where to find a roommate if they needed one. Gen Z and Millennials make up more than half of the U.S. rental market.

The typical U.S. rent cost $1,957 in December — a 3.3% increase from a year earlier and almost 30% more compared with before the pandemic, according to Zillow. To afford a typical rent payment, renters need to earn at least $79,000 to comfortably afford it, spending less than 30% of their income for housing.

Half of renters pay significantly more than their incomes comfortably allow and are rent burdened, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

But even renters who are lucky enough to buy a home may find it’s difficult to afford after moving in. About a third of American homeowners with mortgages are also mortgage burdened, spending more than 30% of their annual income on housing expenses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Zillow’s listings can now be filtered with “room” as a category in its “home type” menu on the website and in its “space” section of the app. Each room listing provides information about the bedroom, which spaces are shared and who already lives there. Rooms can be filtered according to budget, lifestyle and location.

Zillow joins a growing marketplace for room rentals offered by a variety of startups, including Roomi, Roomster and SpareRoom.