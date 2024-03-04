LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland's 2024 Spring Meet is a little more than a month away, and those interested in helping will soon have the chance to apply.

According to the racetrack, its in-person hiring center will open March 5 to recruit employees for the meet, taking place April 5 through April 26. Those interested can also apply online. Positions are available in concessions, culinary, dining, guest services, parking, retail, security, track kitchen and other areas.

Keeneland said most positions are entry level, do not require formal training and many are well-suited for retirees seeking seasonal opportunities. Spring Meet employees normally work 40 hours each week, Keeneland added. There are also opportunities available with Keeneland Hospitality, which provides food and beverage service for the campus.

The hiring center is on the second floor of the racetrack grandstand and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in March, beginning March 5. Applicants can apply for positions and take part in on-site interviews. Keeneland said it encourages applicants to bring two forms of identification with them in case an offer is made on the spot.

Those wanting to learn more about future opportunities should sign up to receive the electronic Keeneland newsletter, the association said. Opportunities are also available for community organizations through its Volunteer Group program.