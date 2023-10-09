LOS ANGELES — Born in Texas and raised in Mexico, Gladys cultivated her love for hats from the rich cultural traditions and cowboy fashion of northern Mexico, drawing inspiration from the spirited music genre known as corridos.
Over a decade ago, she founded her business, Gladys Tamez Millinery in downtown Los Angeles, where her journey turned challenges into superpowers.
Her talent has graced the heads of Latin pop stars such as Shakira and Anahi from RBD.
She even crafted Taylor Swift’s iconic black fedora that she personally gifted to a fan at each of her show.