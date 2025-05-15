EDITOR’S NOTE: Local medical debt relief is coming at a time when many are struggling to pay for health care costs. Multimedia journalist Anna Albaryan reports about the looming threats to government funded insurance at the state and federal level. Click the arrow above to watch the video.

LOS ANGELES — More than 134,000 Los Angeles County residents will begin receiving notices next week by mail as part of the first wave of medical debt relief under a program launched last year, it was announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know The total amount of debt being relieved through this first round of aid is $183,580,711.32



Supervisor Holly Mitchell added, "Medical debt should never stand between our residents and the care they need"



County officials noted medical debt impacts nearly 882,000 adults in the region or about 1 in 9 residents



To help with the program, the county approved an ordinance in September 2024, requiring hospitals in unincorporated areas to report on debt and financial assistance activities

Residents will receive a notice from LA County and national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, informing recipients that their medical debt has been permanently cleared. It will also offer information for individuals who need help with additional medical bills.

"If you get a letter in the mail from LA County and Undue Medical Debt this week-- open it. We've eliminated medical debt for more than 134,000 residents, no strings attached," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. "This is real relief, and it's hitting mailboxes soon."

In December 2024, the county launched its Medical Debt Relief Program, providing immediate financial relief by purchasing and eliminating medical debt for qualifying residents.

The Board of Supervisors previously approved an initial $5 million for the program, which aims to retire $500 million in medical debt for low- income residents. County officials plan to eliminate up to $2 billion with contributions from philanthropic partners, hospitals and health plans.

Undue Medical Debt acquires debt in bulk for a fraction of their face value from providers such as hospitals and health systems along with collection agencies, according to county officials. So, on average a $1 donation can erase $100 or more of medical debt.

Eligible residents will automatically receive an Undue Medical Debt/LA County-branded envelope in the mail without any need to apply. The program also connects residents with tools and resources to further reduce future medical debt.

This medical debt relief is source-based, meaning only qualifying debts held by participating providers or collectors can be canceled. Relief cannot be requested. To qualify for relief, current LA County residents must be either at least four times below the federal poverty level or have medical debt that totals 5% or more of their annual income.

"Medical debt continues to be a significant burden for too many LA County residents, with the total debt estimated at over $2.9 billion in 2023 in LA County — a staggering amount that has not decreased despite gains in insurance coverage," county Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

"While the launch of the Medical Debt Relief Program now brings relief letters to thousands of residents, we continue to work with hospitals and health care providers to improve the quality of financial assistance programs and debt-collection practices so that those with limited means are not facing financial distress for seeking medical care," she added.

County officials noted medical debt impacts nearly 882,000 adults in the region or about 1 in 9 residents. An analysis conducted by the county found the following:

Medical debt prevalence increased to 11.1% of LA County adults in 2023, up from 10% in 2022;

Over half (51%) of adults with medical debt have taken on credit card debt to pay medical bills;

Among those with medical debt, 45% report being unable to afford basic necessities, and 72% skipped needed medical care;

Medical debt affects people across insurance statuses, with the uninsured particularly vulnerable (29.4%);

About 42% of medical debt burden falls on adults living below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level; and

Medical debt significantly impacts Latino, Black, Indigenous, Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and multiracial adults disproportionately.

To help with this program, the county approved an ordinance in September 2024, requiring hospitals in unincorporated areas to report on debt and financial assistance activities. The city of Los Angeles approved a similar policy in April, extending medical debt data collection to 34 additional hospitals within city limits, which officials expect to enhance its medical debt relief program.