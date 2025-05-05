EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The National Union of Healthcare Workers announced on Sunday night that the union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with Kaiser Permanente that would end its open-ended strike in Southern California.
The new contract covers approximately 2,400 mental health and addiction medicine employees in SoCal, NUHW said in a statement. The strike started back in October of 2024 after the union’s contract with Kaiser had expired.
“Both parties wish to thank the mediators, Mark Ghaly, MD and Darrell Steinberg, for their instrumental support during the negotiations,” the union said in a statement.
The union will review the tentative agreement with its members and expects to complete the ratification vote to be complete by May 8. Once ratified, the agreement will be effective immediately.
More details of the ratification will be available after ratification.
The NUHW union represents 19,000 health care workers in California and Hawaii, as well as 4,700 Kaiser mental health professionals.