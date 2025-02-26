SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Mike Webber at Sunrise Farms in Petaluma, biosecurity is at an all-time high now that all of his hen houses are full, with over 500,000 hens.

He said his memory of empty hen houses looms large.

“Fourteen months after we contracted bird flu [we] lost all of our chickens. And, we’re delighted to have chickens back,” Webber said.

The USDA reports that over 41 million birds were culled because of bird flu between December and January — over three times last year’s count for the same period.

Webber said he stays in constant contact with state and federal officials to monitor the rapidly developing situation and his farm.

“Every morning and every afternoon I get a text message about every house, how many birds we found that might have passed away, how much feed they ate, how many eggs they produced,” Webber said. “And if we see any little changes whatsoever, we instantly go in there and take a closer look.”

Webber’s farm is part of a roughly 10-producer co-op supplying nearly every supermarket in California.

He’s the only one operating at full capacity, but despite high supermarket prices, set contracts limit profits, he said.

“In the last months we have been buying on the open market at prices higher than what we’re selling for, taking on the loss,” Webber said. “And that’s what you do when you’re in a cooperative environment.”

Bird flu expert Maurice Pietsky said the virus’s prevalence, especially among large migratory birds, likely means high egg prices and worried poultry farmers next fall and winter.

“We’re also seeing it in dairy lagoons, and we’re seeing it in human wastewater in environments like that, which is very unique,” said Pietsky, veterinarian and epidemiologist, at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. “And that just shows how ubiquitous the virus is. And it probably gives us an indication that we’re probably dealing with something at this point that is not a foreign animal disease anymore. Now we’re dealing with an endemic virus.”

He said the reaction to the virus needs to change, and a separation of farmed and wild animals needs to be looked at in greater depth.

“We need to do a better job of, as best as we can, separating those two geographies apart from each other,” Pietsky said. “And we’ve never really thought that way before. And I think that’s ultimately the direction we need to go in.”

Webber said he sees a small silver lining in the outbreak, producers are now closer than ever and willing to do whatever it takes to help when the virus strikes.

“We had one of our producers, a few months ago,” Webber said. “He went positive with his ducks. Within hours, all of us had sent resources to him.”

All agreeing more needs to be done proactively, instead of reactively.