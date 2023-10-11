Workers at one of Rochester's major health systems will be deciding whether they'll walk off the job again.

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are voting Wednesday on whether they'll once again take to the picket lines.

The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says patients are at risk due to short staffing. Nurses who spoke with Spectrum News 1 earlier this year say they are worried about the care they’ve been able to give to their patients after years of staffing shortages. They’re also frustrated travel nurses are making nearly three times as much as they do, they say.

Last week, Rochester Regional Health, which runs Rochester General Hospital, released a statement saying in part:

“Rochester General Hospital (RGH) isabsolutely committed to patient safety. It’s disappointing that the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) decided to publicly disparage the excellent care that our doctors, nurses, other providers and the rest of our staff, deliver to the Rochester community. "At RGH, we are committed to ensuring we have the appropriate level of staff to meet the needs of our patients. We are continuously recruiting full-time nurses and are pleased to have hired 217 new nurses so far in 2023, with another 39 nurses set to begin before the end of the year. Our current nurse vacancy is 12% and will drop to 5% in the next week as we bring in additional agency nurses to supplement our needs. These vacancy rates compare very well to other hospitals in New York State and around the country, especially as the entire healthcare industry continues to navigate the ongoing nursing shortage. "Despite our best efforts to appropriately staff the hospital to meet the needs of our patients, there are circumstances outside of our control that can impact our staffing levels. While we understand unexpected situations like illness or family issues happen, we still had 180 nurses call out of work from September 24 – October 1, for a total of 1,880 unworked hours. By making every effort to come into work, our nurses can help to prevent unanticipated staffing challenges from occurring at the hospital."

RGH nurses previously went on strike for 48 hours in August.