Communities between Rochester and Buffalo will be served by a new health care facility in Batavia.
Rochester Regional Health's new $43 million Batavia Medical Campus will make it easy for specialists to come from anywhere in the region.
RRH calls it the group's latest commitment to rural health care.
"It not only expands and relocates services under one roof," said Daniel Ireland, president and COO of Finger Lakes Rural Hospitals for RRH, "it allows us to grow and offer more services to the community and hopefully improve the access for those around us."
Rochester Regional's Batavia Medical Campus opens on Monday.