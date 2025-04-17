INDIANAPOLIS — A new pill that can help diabetes patients lose weight has seen good results in a late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly reported Thursday.

Known as orforglipron, the medicine could be just as effective at lowering blood sugar and helping weight loss as injectable drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The company plans to seek FDA approval for what would be its first GLP-1 drug available as a pill



“As a convenient once-daily pill, orforglipron may provide a new option and, if approved, could be readily manufactured and launched at scale for use by people around the world,” Lilly Chair and CEO David A. Ricks said in a statement.

The company’s first GLP-1 drug available as a pill, the medication mimics the natural hormone GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite and is used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Novo Nordisk makes a similar pill called Rybelsus, but it needs to be taken on an empty stomach every morning 30 minutes before eating or drinking. Orforglipron can be taken at any point during the day with food.

Lilly said it will submit orforglipron to the Food and Drug Administration for weight management approval by the end of 2025 and for Type 2 diabetes treatment in 2026.

If approved, Lilly said it expects to launch the drug worldwide without supply constraints.

About 15% of U.S. adults have diabetes, a disease that impairs the body’s ability to create insulin on its own. By 2050, one in eight adults globally — or 863 million people — is expected to have the disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

A pill, rather than an expensive, refrigerated and injectable treatment such as Ozempic, could potentially treat far more people.

About 15.5 million U.S. adults have used injectable Type 2 diabetes medications for weight loss, according to a Gallup poll last year.

In Lilly’s first Phase 3 trial of orforglipron, the pill effectively reduced A1C tests for blood sugar by 1.3% to 1.6%, the company said. The clinical trial found that at least 65% of the study’s participants who took the highest dose had an A1C test level less than what the American Diabetes Association uses as its threshold to define the disease.

Those taking the highest dose also lost an average of 16 pounds in the study. Lilly said it expects that even more weight reduction is possible for those taking orforglipron.

The most commonly reported adverse side effects users reported were gastrointestinal issues that were mild to moderate, including diarrhea, nausea, dyspepsia, constipation and vomiting.