Suicide risk is linked with poor economic conditions, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released Tuesday.

The report found that people are more at risk if they live in an area with lower levels of health insurance coverage, lower household incomes and less broadband internet access.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or live chat at 988lifeline.org.

“Improving the conditions where people are born, grow, live, work and age is an often-overlooked aspect of suicide prevention,” CDC Health Scientist and lead report author Alison Cammack said in a statement.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34. American Indian and Alaska Natives, males, rural residents and people aged 45 to 64 also have higher than average suicide rates.

The new CDC report indicates the need for a comprehensive approach to prevent suicide that supports people at increased risk, the researchers said.

