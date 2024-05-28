Eating peanuts from infancy through the age of five can prevent peanut allergies as a teenager, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health.

A study published Tuesday builds on earlier research that found regularly eating peanut products early in life dramatically reduced the incidence of peanut allergies in kindergarteners.

An earlier NIH study found eating peanuts from infancy through age five reduced peanut allergies 81% by the age of 5 compared with those who avoided eating them



The new study shows the protective effects are lasting



About 1.8% of the U.S. population is allergic to peanuts

“Today’s findings should reinforce parents’ and caregivers’ confidence that feeding their young children peanut products beginning in infancy according to established guidelines can provide lasting protection from peanut allergy,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Jeanne Marrazzo said in a statement.

Regularly feeding peanuts product to children from infancy through age 5 reduced peanut allergies in teenagers by 71%, the study found. If such a strategy is implemented widely, Marrazzo said, peanut allergies could be prevented in tens of thousands of children annually.

Peanut allergies affect about 1.8% of the U.S. population and can result in a variety of reactions from hives and swelling to coughing, nasal congestion, vomiting and diarrhea. About 13 people die from peanut-related allergic reactions each year in the United States.

NIH built on research it conducted almost a decade ago, which found that children who ate at least 6 grams of peanut protein per week starting before the age of 1 had an 81% reduction in peanut allergies by the age of 5 compared with those who avoided eating peanuts.

To determine how long that peanut allergy protection lasted, NIH enrolled 80% of the original participants in its Learning Early About Peanut Allergy clinical trial, who were an average age of 13 when the follow-up study began. Half of the group was told to eat peanuts and the other half were told to avoid them.

The protection against peanut allergy among the children who began eating peanut products regularly early in life held true regardless of how often the teenagers ate peanuts, demonstrating “the protective effect of early peanut consumption lasted without the need to eat peanut products consistently throughout childhood and early adolescence.”