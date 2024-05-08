More than 321,000 children lost a parent to a drug overdose in the United States over the past decade.

Between 2011 and 2021, the rate of children who lost a parent to an overdose more than doubled, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry on Wednesday.

Children of non-Hispanic white parents were most affected, though children in communities of color and tribal communities experienced deaths disproportionate to their populations. Kids of non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native parents experienced parental deaths from overdose at more than the double the rate of non-Hispanic white children and non-Hispanic Black children, the report found.

Children with Black parents saw the greatest annual increases in the rate of loss over the ten-year study.

More fathers (192,459) died from drug overdoses than mothers (129,107). The most common age group of a parent who died from an overdose was 26 to 40 years old.

Between 2011 and 2021, 659,599 people aged 18 to 64 died from drug overdoses, the report found. During the last year of the study alone, more than 106,000 people in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdoses, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“It is devastating to see that almost half of the people who died of a drug overdose had a child,” National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Nora Volkow said in a statement. “No family should lose their loved one to an overdose, and each of these deaths represents a tragic loss that could have been prevented.”

The first study to look at children who lost parents to drug overdoses used data from the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health to learn how many children under the age of 18 were living with a parent that had used drugs within the past year.