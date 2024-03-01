Two of the country’s largest chain pharmacies say they will begin selling the abortion pill, mifepristone.

Walgreens will begin selling the FDA-approved drug in some of its stores in California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts later this month. CVS will make it available at all of its locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with plans to expand access further "where allowed by law, on a rolling basis."

"Walgreens has completed the FDA certification process to dispense mifepristone and expects to begin dispensing within a week, consistent with federal and state laws," Walgreens said in a statement. "We are beginning a phased rollout in select locations to allow us to ensure quality, safety, and privacy for our patients, providers, and team members."

CVS said in a statement to multiple news outlets that it is "working with manufacturers and suppliers to secure the medication and are not yet dispensing it in any of our pharmacies."

President Joe Biden hailed the announcements in a statement, calling it an "important milestone" in safeguarding access to the medication.

“With major retail pharmacy chains newly certified to dispense medication abortion, many women will soon have the option to pick up their prescription at a local, certified pharmacy—just as they would for any other medication,” Biden said Friday. “I encourage all pharmacies that want to pursue this option to seek certification.”

The move comes as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case in the spring seeking to put limits on the medication, the first major abortion-related case since the high court overturned Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to an abortion nationwide, in 2022.

