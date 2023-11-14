Men’s life expectancy fell to 73 years, and is now almost six years shorter than it is for women, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It was the second straight year of life expectancy declines, following the COVID pandemic.

In 2019, the average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. was 78.8 years. That fell to 77 in 2020 and to 76.1 in 2021. While men’s life expectancy is now 73.2 years, women’s is 79.1.

Between 2019 and 2021, COVID-19 was the leading contributor to male declines in life expectancy, followed by unintentional injuries such as drug overdoses and car crashes. Men experienced more deaths from COVID in part because of differences in health behaviors, as well as having higher rates of incarceration and homelessness, the study found.

Prior to COVID, the largest contributors to men’s worsening life expectancy were unintentional injuries, diabetes, suicide, homicide and heart disease.

The gap between the life expectancy of men and women continued a trend that has persisted for more than a century and is the largest since 1996.

The study’s authors said women’s lower rates of cardiovascular and lung cancer deaths related to differences in smoking behavior explain much of the disparity, though opioid use, mental health and chronic metabolic disease are also contributors to men’s declining life expectancy.