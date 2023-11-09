Frontline Kaiser Permanente workers who struck the healthcare network's hospitals and clinics last month voted to ratify a new contract.

Almost 99% of Kaiser’s non-doctor staff approved of the deal, which increases wages and improves staffing.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions reached a tentative deal on a new contract October 13



75,000 of the union's members struck for three days in October



The new contract includes a 21% wage increase and staffing improvements

“Tens of thousands of healthcare workers have been fighting with one goal in mind: to finally have the resources they need to keep patients safe,” Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions Executive Director Caroline Lucas said in a statement. “This new contract is not only a victory for Kaiser’s patients and employees, but for all frontline healthcare workers and those who rely on them in our moments of need.”

The new four-year contract took effect Oct. 1 and will run through Sept. 30, 2027, at Kaiser facilities in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. One of the nation’s largest nonprofit medical organizations, Kaiser serves 13 million people at 39 hospitals.

Under the terms of the contract, wages will increase 21% over four years, and the minimum wage will increase to $25 per hour in California and $23 in the other states where Kaiser operates.

To help address staffing shortages, Kaiser has agreed to limit subcontracting and outsourcing of jobs and to implement a joint staffing model that enables frontline healthcare workers to negotiate with managers to determine proper staffing levels.

Housekeepers, respiratory therapists and other non-doctor staff walked off the job for three days last month to protest what they said were unsafe staffing levels, labor law violations and inadequate wages. The strikes affected Kaiser facilities in California, Oregon, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and southern Washington state.

After almost seven months of contract negotiations, and a brief strike, the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and Kaiser Permanente announced Oct. 13 that they had reached a tentative agreement that has now been ratified following the union members’ vote.