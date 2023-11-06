Health care brokers will need to abide by stricter rules about compensation under a new rule the Biden Administration proposed Monday.

The rules are designed to prevent predatory marketing of Medicare Advantage plans and to reduce associated prescription drug prices.

What You Need To Know The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a rule Monday to increase competition among Medicare Advantage plans and reduce prescription drug prices



The rule seeks to prevent predatory marketing practices



Medicare Advantage brokers and agents often steer seniors into plans that may not be in their best interest



The new rule would also increase Medicare access to behavioral health services such as mental health counselors

“We are intent on ensuring that Medicare enrollment helps individuals who are searching for a Medicare option that best meets their needs,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a White House briefing Monday that outlined the proposed rule. “We don’t need a system that just funnels people into certain insurance plans and further consolidates the markets.”

Proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the rule seeks to prevent predatory marketing practices such as misleading TV ads. It also tightens rules about broker compensation to limit giveaways such as paid golf trips that Medicare Advantage providers use to entice agents to sell certain policies to seniors that may not be in patients' best interest.

“Many people with Medicare rely on agents and brokers to help them make the best choice about their healthcare coverage,” said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, adding that the proposed rule will implement “new guardrails so that people with Medicare receive honest, transparent and accurate information about their options.”

The proposed rule also seeks to improve access to behavioral health services, such as marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors and opioid treatment providers.

In addition, it would speed up patients’ ability to substitute prescriptions with similar, lower cost options. Under President Biden’s executive order promoting competition in the American economy, the Department of Health and Human Services developed a plan to promote so-called biosimilar generic drugs that can be provided to patients for less money.

White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden said Monday the federal government is “looking for opportunities everywhere we can find them” to lower prescription drug costs. She said almost three in 10 Americans do not take their medications as prescribed because of costs. They are missing doses, cutting pills or skipping prescriptions entirely because they can’t afford them.

The CMS filed its proposed rulemaking with the Federal Register Monday. It is open for public comment through January 5, 2024.