More middle schoolers are using tobacco products and high school students are using less, according to a new study the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration released Thursday.

Among high schoolers, current e-cigarette use saw the largest decline, falling from 14.1% to 10% between 2022 and this year, but all combustible tobacco product use was down.

Middle school students, however, saw significant increases over the same time period, with 6.6% reporting they currently use at least one tobacco product (up from 4.5% last year) and 2.5% saying they use multiple tobacco products (up from 1.5% last year).

The report is based on results from the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey of middle and high school students, which asks whether they have ever used or currently use nine types of tobacco products, including flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes.

“The decline in e-cigarette use among high school students shows great progress, but our work is far from over,” CDC Office on Smoking and Health Director Deirdre Lawrence Kittner said in a statement. “Findings from this report underscore the threat that commercial tobacco product use poses to the health of our nation’s youth. It is imperative that we prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and help those who use tobacco to quit.”

Tobacco use among youth can lead to lifelong nicotine addiction which in turn may lead to disability, disease and death, according to the CDC.

E-cigarettes remain the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students for the tenth straight year. This year’s study found that half of the students who have ever tried an e-cigarette are currently using them and about a quarter of them use e-cigarettes every day. Almost 90% of students' e-cigarette use is flavored products.

The brands they use most commonly: Elf Bar (56.7%), Esco Bars (21.6%), Vuse (20.7), JUUL (16.5%) and Mr. Fog (13.6%).

Cigarettes are the second most popular tobacco product among middle and high school students, followed by cigars, nicotine pouches, smokeless tobacco and other oral nicotine products.

To curb youth use of nicotine products, the CDC encourages price increases, smoke-free policies that include e-cigarettes and healthcare interventions.