At least two dozen eye drop products may cause eye infections that result in partial vision loss or blindness.

According to a new warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, customers should immediately stop using some over-the-counter eye drops marketed under the CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up and Velocity Pharma brands.

Patients who use such products and are experiencing symptoms of an eye infection are urged to seek immediate medical care or to speak with a healthcare provider.

The FDA warning comes after the agency recommended recalls to the products’ manufacturers last week following an investigation that discovered unsanitary manufacturing conditions and positive tests for bacteria. The FDA says eye drops should be sterile because applying them directly on the eyes bypasses the body’s natural defenses.

The agency said it has not received any reports that the eye drops have caused infections.

While CVS, Rite Aid and Target have said they are removing the products from their stores and web sites, Leader, Rugby and Velocity brand eye drops may still be available both in stores and online.

Customers with the defective eye drops should safely dispose of them. The FDA recommends dropping them off at a drug take-back site. If that isn’t possible, the FDA advises checking its flush list to determine if it can be disposed of by flushing down the toilet or if it can be put in household trash.