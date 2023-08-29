People who live in areas affected by agriculture and wildfire smoke are at increased risk of dementia, according to a new study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Airborne particulate matter pollution is especially problematic in older adults, the study found.

What You Need To Know People who live in areas affected by agriculture and wildfires are at increased risk of dementia, according to a new study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association



Airborne particulate matter pollution is especially problematic in older adults



Fine particulate matter can be inhaled and embed deep in the lungs, possibly entering the bloodstream and brain



Particle pollution is already linked with lung cancer and heart attacks

Fine particulate matter can be inhaled and embed deep in the lungs, possibly entering the bloodstream or brain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is especially dangerous for people with heart or lung diseases such as asthma and has already been linked with lung cancer and heart attacks.

For its analysis, researchers used a biennial survey known as the Environmental Predictors of Cognitive Health and Aging study. Conducted between 1998 and 2016, the surveys are nationally representative based on population and include individuals who are at least 50 years old who did not have dementia when they participated.

Of the almost 28,000 surveyed individuals, 15% developed dementia over the next 10 years when exposed to higher concentrations of fine particulate from a variety of sources, including agriculture, traffic, coal combustion and wildfires. Particulate from agriculture and wildfires was most strongly associated with greater dementia risk, the study found.