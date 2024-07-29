A Bills fan favorite is making a comeback — just in time for the preseason.
Labatt says its limited edition Blue and Blue Light Zubaz cans will be available later this week. The beverages will be available in 30 packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce single "tall boy" cans.
Labatt is also bringing back Throwback Tea, introduced last year as the first official sponsor of Bills Mafia. Throwback Tea is available now in 12 packs of 12-ounce cans.
It all started as an April Fools joke this year on Labatt's social media accounts and led to what the company calls an outpouring from fans of the team and the beer who called for a return of the Zubaz cans. The Zubaz pattern has been synonymous with Bills fan fashion since the 1990s.